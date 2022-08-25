2 hours ago

Manchester City defender, Aymeric Laporte was taken around the new Athletic Club facilities by Black Stars newboy Iñaki Williams, taking advantage of the fact that he is recovering in Lezama from a knee injury together with a physical trainer from Manchester City, his club since he left Athletic.

“Fine, happy. I have seen that there are many changes. The facilities are much more modern, a spectacular site as always, also with the arch there. I think it's spectacular”, the central defender told the club's media regarding the emblem that distinguished the old San Mamés.

His progression in the Bilbao team allowed him to make the leap to Pep Guardiola's team. “These are very nice memories. The seasons that I have been here at Athletic have been spectacular, every year we have achieved great goals, great things together, apart from that I continue to have a relationship with many of the players. I have been able to see some, I am happy to be able to enjoy the facilities, to see my people again, my friends, to be here again, even with this sun and the weather, everything is perfect”, he added. In the video you can see how the Frenchman, who is international with the Spanish team, greets Unai Simón, Valverde, Txopo Iribar, Jon Aspiazu and José Antonio Ros, the physical trainer.

Laporte traveled to Bilbao to attend the birth of his son and once paternity was released, he had Ibaigane's permission to recover in Lezama from the knee operation he underwent after finishing the Premier. Guardiola announced that perhaps in September he can rejoin the group.

The player received a gift from Iñaki Williams, a lion cuddly toy dressed in the red-and-white shirt and with the name of his son Lucay and number 4 printed on the back. "This goes right into the bedroom," Laporte said.

