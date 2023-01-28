4 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey started Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round tie on Friday evening but did not show up after recess as his place was taken by Belgium youngster Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The midfielder was taken off after he felt a discomfort in his ribs and had to be taken off.

Arsenal lost the match 1-0 as Dutch defender Nathan Ake curled home a delicious striker to beat Turner in the Arsenal goal.

The league leaders have not lost a league match which the Ghanaian has started and finished.

Speaking after the match, Arsenal manager Arteta confirmed that the midfielder will have a scan to confirm the extent of damage if any.

“He had some discomfort [to his ribs] and it was getting worse and worse. He could not continue. He wasn’t comfortable to continue. Tomorrow or the day after we’ll have to have an MRI scan and see what he has.”

