Black Stars defender Baba Rahman has revealed that it was a great experience playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Reading FC left back made his first appearance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and featured in all three Ghana games coming on as a substitute for Gideon Mensah against Korea but started the other two games.

Rahman has had his career blighted by persistent injuries but has regained his fitness and is currently on loan at Reading from Chelsea.

Ghana lost two matches against Portugal and Uruguay and won against Korea but it was not enough as they exited the Mundial.

The defender after a brief rest has rejoined his English championship side as they prepare for the re-start of the season.

Speaking to the media team of Reading FC, the defender says he really loved the World Cup.

“I think it was a great experience. I really loved it and it was really great.

“It was a nice experience playing against Ronaldo and Son,” Baba Rahman said.

Watch the interview shared by Reading FC below: