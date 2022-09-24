3 hours ago

Brazil's two-goal hero Richarlison Andrade says that it was his team's night on the day but Ghana has a good team.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker grabbed a brace as his side cruised into a comfortable 3-0 victory over a hapless Ghana side, especially in the first half.

The Black Stars of Ghana endured a torrid first half against the selecao of Brazil on Friday night in Le Havre as they were handed a rude awakening in a passive display in the first 45 minutes.

Brazil could have scored more than the three goals they had in the first half as Richarlison and Vinicius Junior wasted chances that came their way.

Marquinhos headed home a corner kick from Raphina in the 9th minute before a well-worked team effort was curled home from outside the box by Richarlison in the 28th minute with a pass from Neymar.

The Tottenham forward completed his brace in the 40th minute to make it 3-0 after connecting with a free kick from Neymar after a foul on Neymar from Andre Ayew.