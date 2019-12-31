55 minutes ago

Jaye Love, the lady with the mountainous backside who has been trending on social media for days have met rapper Sarkodie.

They met at All Black Party.

Jaye after meeting the music icon says she still can’t believe he met and hugged someone she has been admiring for years.

She described the experience as a movie and that she’s still recovering from it.

Jaye wrote:

“Last night was a movie.. and I’m still recovering from it. Had the pleasure of meeting the talented and kind @sarkodie… #allblackparty #outofdresscode #stillhadagreattime????”