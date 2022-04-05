59 minutes ago

Goal shy Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew scored only his second goal of the season on Monday night when they handed Arsenal a rude awakening in their quest for a top four.

Jean Philip Mateta gave the Eagles the lead with a header in the 16th minute of the game through a free kick.

Things got worse for the visitors a few minutes later when Jordan Ayew got away from two Arsenal defenders and bent a shot beyond Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal showed some improvement after the break and should have at least got one back as Martin Odegaard shot wide when unmarked inside the box, while Eddie Nketiah hit the woodwork.

Palace made sure of a hugely impressive win when Wilfried Zaha was brought down inside the box late on and the forward stepped up to convert the penalty.

The victory, Palace's first at home in the league in 2022, moves them up to ninth while Arsenal remain fifth and outside the top four on goal difference, albeit with a game in hand.

Jordan Ayew has now scored two goals in 26 matches with three assist. VIDEO BELOW:

