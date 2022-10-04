23 minutes ago

Ghana and Club Brugge winger Kamal Sowah has taken to the UEFA Champions League like a duck to water as he has netted his second goal in the competition against Atletico Madrid.

The Belgian side is currently leading the Spanish giants by 2-0 but the Ghanaian winger set the tone for the lead as he netted the opening goal in the 36th minute of the game.

It was his second goal after scoring in their previous win against FC Porto in the match day two clash.

Former Barcelona player Jutgla squared the ball to the Ghanaian in the box who gleefully tapped home for the opening goal just before halftime.

Ferran Jutgla scored the second goal in the 62nd minute after Buchanan held the ball well in the box for the onrushing Jutgla to riffle home the second goal.

At the time of press there was about ten minutes more left in the game.

VIDEO BELOW: