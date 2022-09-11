1 hour ago

Ghanaian wonder-kid Kamaldeen Sulemana scored his first goal of the season in their French Ligue 1 game against Auxerre on Sunday.

The winger scored in the early moments of the game as his side went on a rampant display against a hapless Auxerre side.

Sulemana playing on the left flank cut in before curling home into the far corner in the 3rd minute for the opener.

There was no goal in the match as the two sides went into the break but after recess, Rennes scored four more goals.

Amine Gouri scored on the hour mark before Martin Terrier added the third goal in the 68th minute of the game.

Flavien Tait scored the fourth goal before Mathis Abline scored the fifth goal in the rampant display.

VIDEO BELOW: