Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Honourable Kennedy Agyapong has dedicated his landmark victory against ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to all victims who suffered from his 'so-called' investigative work including former GFA boss Kwasi Nyantakyi.

The investigative journalist filed a GH25 million defamation suit against the lawmaker at the Accra High Court in 2018 for airing a video about him titled; 'Who watches the watchman' but on Wednesday, the court ruled that his case lacks merit and ruled against him.

In a lengthy ruling, Justice Eric Baah held that the plaintiff [Anas Aremeyaw Anas] failed to prove that Kennedy Agyapong defamed the investigative journalist by airing the documentary – “Who watches the watchman.”

“The judge also described his job as an investigative terrorist instead of an investigative journalist. He has been totally disgraced. He once portrayed himself as an angel, but today I’m not even sure he is at the devil’s level yet.”

In June 2018, the former member of Fifa’s executive council was filmed taking $65,000 in cash from an undercover reporter in a film captured by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas which was aired by BBC Africa’s investigations unit, Africa Eye.

Nyantakyi was pictured placing the “shopping money” into a black plastic bag from an undercover reporter pretending to be a businessman keen to invest in Ghanaian football.

He later agreed to what he believed to be a sponsorship deal for the Ghana FA, which he had presided over since 2005. The bogus deal, invented by the reporters, would have enabled millions of dollars in commission to be paid to a company controlled by him.

This cost him his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

