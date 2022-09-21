9 hours ago

Great men of God and Gospel musician Obaapa Christy in a video surrounded the NPP Presidential candidate aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, to pray for him in his ambition to be the next President of the Republic of Ghana.

Bishop Dr. Kofi Adonteng-Boateng, founder of Divine World Wide Ministries in the United States, Gospel Musician Obaapa Christy, and many other men of God were seen praying for Mr. Kennedy Agyapong in a video captured by MAK TV GH.

In the said video, Bishop Dr. Kofi Adonteng led the over 15 pastors gathered around Kennedy Agyapong in highly spirited Holy Ghost-filled prayers, with Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition as the main prayer point.

Kennedy Agyapong is currently aiming to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

Other people who are said to contest the party's primaries are Vice President Dr. Bawumia, Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kyeremateng, and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister for Agric.