2 hours ago

A yet-to-be-identified male student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology nearly committed suicide on Tuesday evening at the Brunei Hostel.

The student is seen hanging loosely on the balcony of one of the rooms on the top floor as his roommates tried to pull him to safety.

He is seen in the viral video dangling like a pendulum as he tries to kill himself by jumping off the high-rise building.

Other students who occupy the hostel especially the females could be heard shouting with grief as the whole drama was unfolding but there was a loud chorus of glee when his roommates finally managed to pull him from the metal rail.

Reports are that he wanted to end his life due to poor grades while a purported note which is supposed to have been authored by the male student making rounds says he wanted to end it all due to sleep paralysis for two years and seeing demons.

Last week a level 300 female student is reported to have committed suicide in one of the hosels at KNUST.

SUPPOSED SUICIDE NOTE BELOW: