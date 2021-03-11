3 hours ago

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho nearly brought Starr Chat on Accra-based Starr Fm to an abrupt end at the mention of the name of his estranged wife.

The former Director of Communications at the Presidency now Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of the Atta-Mills Institute for Civic Education and Public Policy Advocacy was asked if he wished women well on International Women’s Day.

A host of the show Nana Aba Anamoah asked “I did not see a tweet from you on International Women’s Day”

In response he said “ I had a problem with my phone…I am serious. I am not too sure what happened to it”.

Reminded by the Broadcast Journalist he tweeted that same day he responded “Yes!”. Asked if he specifically wished his female friends well, he indicated that those he could on phone he did.

Hell however broke lose when Nana Aba Anamoah asked if he wished his wife but out of anger he paused for a minute and answered “I will walk out of the studio, don’t annoy me. You want to discuss personal issues, I am with my liberty to go” and started parking his documents to leave.

Upon an apology from the host, he rescinded his decision but warned “If you want to see the other side of me you will see it. I don’t take no hostages. Let’s have a decent conversation, it is your first programme, don’t spoil it…don’t let people get pissed off, let’s have a diagnosed conversation and let us move you. If you want to ask personal issues I will ask you some”, he fumed