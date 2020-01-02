Kumasi Asante Kotoko traveled to Accra for their league encounter against Legon Cities Football Club with 18 players.
The team touched down in Accra late in the night on new year's day after setting off from Kumasi in the afternoon.
There are no real surprises in the traveling party as the usual suspects are in the squad but there was no space for George Abege and Alexis Didi who are reportedly on their way out.
SQUAD
Felix Annan
Kwame Baah
Chris Nettey
Augustine Sefa
Wahab Adams
Imoro Ibrahim
Patrick Yeboah
Emmanuel Agyemang Badu
Empem Dacosta
Justice Blay
Martin Antwi
Mudasiru Salifu
Collins Ameyaw
Augustine Okrah
Emmanuel Gyamfi
Naby Keita
Sogne Yacouba
Richard Arthur
VIDEO BELOW:
