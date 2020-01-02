2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko traveled to Accra for their league encounter against Legon Cities Football Club with 18 players.

The team touched down in Accra late in the night on new year's day after setting off from Kumasi in the afternoon.

There are no real surprises in the traveling party as the usual suspects are in the squad but there was no space for George Abege and Alexis Didi who are reportedly on their way out.

SQUAD

Felix Annan

Kwame Baah

Chris Nettey

Augustine Sefa

Wahab Adams

Imoro Ibrahim

Patrick Yeboah

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Empem Dacosta

Justice Blay

Martin Antwi

Mudasiru Salifu

Collins Ameyaw

Augustine Okrah

Emmanuel Gyamfi

Naby Keita

Sogne Yacouba

Richard Arthur

VIDEO BELOW: