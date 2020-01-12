2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante faces a possible ban from the Baba Yara Sports Stadium from the disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association for unruly fan behaviour in their 1 nil loss to Berekum Chelsea.

Fans of the club were not happy with the performance of centre referee Charles Bulu and hurled sachet water, bottled water and other missiles onto the pitch.

Others tried to forcibly open the gates and enter the pitch but for the timely intervention of the Police prevented this from happening.

Kotoko lost their first game of the season by a lone goal after a 7th minute strike by Kofi Owusu.

Fans were incensed when the referee showed the wrong player Empem Dacosta a second yellow card when for an off the ball incident when in reality the card should have been awarded Kwadwo Adom.

Kotoko had to play for large parts of the second half with ten men and irate fans wanted to beat the referee after the game with some hurling stones.

