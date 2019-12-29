1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have officially announced and unveiled talented whizkid Mathew Cudjoe Anim ahead of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Cudjoe will be on loan from Division one league side Young Apostles Fc for the 2019/2020 League season.

The youngster has won the admiration of everyone at the club with his skill, panache and trickery and is no surprise Kotoko have decided to tie him down.

Kotoko have reached an agreement with Division One League side Young Apostles FC over his loan signing after being locked in negotiations for days.

He has always confounded patrons with his skill set and trickery from wide positions and as such has earned comparisons with Barcelona star Messi hence the moniker 'Messi'.

Mathew Cudjoe was discovered during the maiden edition of the Baby Jet U-16 tournament which was organized by Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan in 2018.

He went on trials with Italian side Bolgna but was unsuccesful and was also part of the Ghana U-20 team that played at the 2019 African Games in Morocco.

The teenager sparkled in his unofficial debut for the Porcupine Warriors against Hearts of Oak in the President Cup last week.

VIDEO BELOW: