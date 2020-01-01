40 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko take on Legon Cities Football Club on match day 2 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The porcupine warriors have stepped up preparations as they gear up for what could potentially be a banana skin game for them.

It has been scheduled to kick off on Friday January 3, 2020 at the Accra Sports Stadium at 6:00 p.m.

The match will be the first Ghana Premier League match of the new year, as well as the first Friday evening kick-off of the season.

It will also be Legon Cities' first home match of the season since the club was renamed after the new owners of Legon Cities bought Wa All Stars.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko opened the season with a one nil win over Techiman Eleven Wonders with a Justice Blay goal while the nouveau rich Legon Cities Football Club manage a 2-2 with Liberty Professionals after squadering a two goal lead.

