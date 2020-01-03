2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko got all the maximum points in their clash against Accra Hearts of Oak in the match day six clash.

The Phobians were the quickest to get off the block but they could not convert the chances that came their way as Emmanuel Nettey and Joseph Esso missed key chances.

Kotoko soon settled and took the lead through a Justice Blay header in the 17th minute of the game after a cross from an Augustine Okrah free kick.

Hearts equalized through a close header from Justice Blay but a late Naby Keita penalty gave Kotoko all three points.

Wonder-kid Mathew Anim Cudjoe came on for a cameo appearance in the 73rd minute for Augustine Okrah.

The youngster dazzled and nearly scored a goal but his short was saved by Hearts goalie Ricahrd Attah.

He was manhandled and at times bullied by the Hearts of Oak players each time he had the ball due to his pace,trickery and skill.

Kotoko supporters who were enthralled after the game showered him with cash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

