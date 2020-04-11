1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko’s latest kid on the block, Mathew Anim Cudjoe has intensified training despite being at home over the partial lockdown.

The 16-year-old sensation is seen in a mini video along with a trainer keeping shape.

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a worldwide temporary shutdown of sports activities with athletes forced to adhere to training routine in their various homes.

Mathew Anim Cudjoe joined Kotoko from Young Apostles after some magical displays at the 2018 Baby Jets Under-16 Scouting exercise at the Accra Academy.

His exploits at the Porcupine Warriors saw him receive invitations from many European clubs for trials.

He finally landed at Bayern Munich for a two week period before returning to Kotoko.