2 hours ago

Kevin Prince Boateng and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have been on holidays after a difficult season at their respective teams.

The two have since been sharing jokes on photo sharing platform Instagram while on their yatchs.

“Lion on land, shark in the sea”, wrote Zlatan posting a video of his. Then comes Kevin-Prince's reply

http://

View this post on Instagram Wolf on land,Wolf at sea 🤪🤪 @iamzlatanibrahimovic 💎💎💎 A post shared by Kevin Prince Boateng (@princeboateng) on Aug 8, 2020 at 6:25am PDT

“Lion on land, shark in the sea”, wrote Zlatan Ibrahimovic posting a video on Instagram that filmed his dive into the sea from a yacht. "Wolf on earth, wolf in the sea", the response of Kevin-Prince Boateng, who 'copies' the Swede's dive by posting everything on social media. The Ghanaian will return to Florence in a couple of weeks, after the loan to Besiktas.

http://