45 minutes ago

Ghanaian footballer Kudus Mohammed has brought a taste of Ghana to West Ham United's pre-season preparations by introducing the team to the beloved Ghanaian dish, jollof rice.

In a video shared by Joysports on X, the Black Stars attacking midfielder, dressed in his West Ham gear, is seen enjoying the dish while providing a step-by-step guide to its preparation.

Kudus, sporting the iconic black West Ham jersey, passionately describes the virtues of Ghanaian cuisine, urging everyone to try it and promising satisfaction.

"I feel like I'm back in Ghana now. This is Ghanaian jollof, one of my favorite meals. It's basically rice mixed with stew. Alongside, we have plantain, some salad, chicken, and kebab.

The kebab is lamb with spices – it's quite popular and delicious. You should give it a go. Plantain is like banana but fried, and it's my favorite," Kudus explains in the video.

Kudus's culinary showcase aligns with his return to West Ham for pre-season training ahead of the upcoming 2024/2025 English Premier League season.

His return follows a standout debut season where he emerged as a pivotal figure in the club's attacking lineup.

The video has resonated with fans and teammates alike, offering a glimpse into Ghanaian culture and cuisine while highlighting Kudus's enthusiasm and pride in his heritage.