2 hours ago

Black Stars midfielder Kudus Mohammed is having a pre-season of his life at his Dutch club as on Tuesday he came off the bench to net the third goal for his side.

Ajax came from behind to beat Shaktar Donetsk 3-1 in a pre-season friendly match played at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian midfielder has scored in three consecutive matches this season in pre-season as he scored the third goal on Tuesday.

He finished off a nice team move into the top right corner of the net after beating his marker with a deft touch ti make it 3-1.

Mohammed Kudus netted the leveller in the 1-1 draw against KAS Eupen, before scoring a header in the 3-2 win over Red Bull Salzburg. Kudus scored in the 3-1 thrashing of Shaktar Donetsk on Tuesday night.

New coach Alfred Schreuder will begin the season with a crucial tie against rivals PSV for the Johan Cruyff Shield in the curtain raiser before the 2022/2023 season begins.

The Dutch Eredivisie will commence on August 6, 2022, with an away game against Fortuna Sittard.

VIDEO BELOW: