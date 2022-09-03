17 minutes ago

Mohammed Kudus scores his first goal for Ajax in their 4-0 win over Cambuur at the Johan Cruyff Arena after coming on from the bench.

The Ghanaian midfielder who has been on the periphery of the first team came on in the 46th minute as a replacement for Brian Brobbey and made his presence felt.

Kudus went on strike in order to force a move to English Premier League side Everton but his club held firm as they will not budge.

Ajax took the lead through Steve Bergwijn in the 35th minute before he added the second goal five minutes later to make it 2-0 for Ajax.

Devyne Rensch added a third goal for the Dutch champions in the 53rd minute before Kudus Mohammed scores his first goal of the season against in the 64th minute after tapping home from the back post to a Calvin Bassey cross.

