Red-hot Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed is in the form of his life as everything he touches turns into gold right now.

The Ghanaian who was initially on the periphery of the first team has been scoring for fun with Tuesday's equalizer against Liverpool his third successive goal in the last three matches he has started.

A ball from the left flank from Berghuis was touched down by Steve Bergwijn before the Ghanaian unleashed a left footed shot which crushed the underside of the bar before entering the net with Allison beaten to make it 1-1 after Mohammed Salah had given Liverpool the lead.

The midfielder was on the fringes of the first team and did not play in the first three matches of the season but has been unstoppable since starting last week's Champions League opener against Rangers.

He scored and provided one assist in their 4-0 win over Rangers and was also adjudged the man of the match in that game.

Kudus also scored a brace in his side's 5-0 win over Cambuur in the Dutch Eredivisie game winning the man of the match also.

