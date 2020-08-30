6 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed was on target for his new side Ajax in their 2-1 friendly match win over German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

It was the midfielder's first goal since joining the Dutch giants from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland for 9 million euros.

Kudus Mohammed came on as a second half substitute for striker Lassina Troare in the 46th minute and a minute later scored after a brilliant assist from team mate Anthony with a back heel.

The 20 year old who seem a fan of Marvel's Black Panther movie celebrated by paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman who passed away on Saturday after a long battle with colon cancer.

Quincy Promes opened the score for Ajax before Kudus doubled the lead but Frankfurt pulled one back through Andre Silva to make it 2-1.

Ajax will continue their pre-season preparation today when they take on Union Berlin in a friendly.

VIDEO BELOW:

