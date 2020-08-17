5 hours ago

Kwame Awuah scored as defending champion Forge FC went on to beat FC Edmonton 2-0 on Sunday in Forge’s second Canadian Premier League game in four days.

Forge got on the board in the 11th minute with Awuah’s goal, then sealed it when Edmonton defender Kareem Moses was charged with an own goal in the final minute of the game.

Forge controlled the game with 63 per cent possession. Triston Henry stopped two shots on target for the clean sheet.

The 2019 CPL winners began their season with a 2-2 draw against Cavalry FC on Thursday.

Cavalry was also in action Sunday, beating Valour FC 2-0. Marcus Haber and Sergio Camargo scored for Cavalry.

The league is playing all 36 of its matches this season on the artificial turf at the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI) Alumni Field. The season is being dubbed the Island Games.

The Island Games winner will advance directly to the final of the Canadian championship against MLS opposition. The MLS finalist will be the team that earns the most points in the upcoming all-Canadian stretch of the Major League Soccer schedule.

The Charlottetown winner also earns a berth in the 2021 CONCACAF League, a feeder competition for the CONCACAF Champions League.

