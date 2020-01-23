2 hours ago

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has accused former President John Mahama of "insensitivity" by "riding on people's blood" for political gain.

His comments follow the former president's remarks on a recent accident at Dompoase on the Cape Coast Takoradi Highway where 35 people lost their lives with several others suffering severe bodily injuries.

The current flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) reacting to the fatal accident reportedly said: "on behalf of the National Democratic Congress, I wish to express our sincerest condolences to the grieving families and pray that the injured fully recover. We stand with you in this moment of difficulty and grief, and may God grant those who have passed, peaceful repose...there are some major roads that need widening, yes, and the NDC has already announced its plans to do that. These include the Accra-Aflao, Accra-Kumasi, and Accra-Cape Coast roads, which will all be dualized. Priority will also be given to the early completion of the Eastern corridor road.”

But contributing to a panel discussion on PeaceFM's 'Kokrokoo' Morning Show, Kwamena Duncan indicted the former President for "campaigning and making promises instead of sympathizing" with the affected families.

" . . what occured is really tragic . . . nearly an entire family perished in this road accident . . . Alhaji (the NDC panel member) just quoted Mr Mahama as saying he will dualize the road? What could be more insensitive as this! This same spot where last week's accident happened, under Mahama's tenure, a similar tragedy occurred claiming over 40 lives . . . that same spot. A tragic incident of such magnitude takes place and all you seek to do is make political capital out of it?! . . . riding on people's precious blood. You think this is the occasion to make campaign promises? This is no ordinary person speaking here; you were a President and had the power to do what you are now telling us . . . precious blood has been tragically spilled, people are emotive so he then decides to make political capital out of it? You can't be this insensitive! . . . we should be circumspect in our choice of words as we seek the mandate of the people to govern . . . ," the Central Regional Minister cautioned.

