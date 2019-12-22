21 minutes ago

Patrons of Kwaw Kese’s return concert had a good run for their money as popular hiplife artiste Kwaw Kese teamed up with “Omo Ada” hitmaker, Medikal to serve fans with enthralling performances.

Prior to the concert music lovers were really rooting for some mouthwatering performances from Sarkodie and Stonebwoy due to their mega fan base however patrons of the concert could not resist the sound that was blaring from the speakers as Kwaw Kese and Medikal performed the popular “Dondo” song at the Osu Oxford street.

The concert dubbed, Kwaw Kese’s ‘Year of Return’ served as a platform for Kwaw Kese to remain relevant in the showbiz industry once more.

Celebrities such as Samini, Patapaa, Joey B, King Sark, Stonebowy, Samini, Medikal, Patapaa, Joey B, Papapy Kojo, Edem, Sister Afia, EL and many others were billed to perform on the night.

While performing ‘Omo Ada’, a song which features Fella Makafui, the blond hair actress twerked on Medikal who upon seeing her lied on the floor to exhibit their dancing prowess.

Medikal, who could not resist the movement of Fella’s raunchy buttocks turned her backside to the audience, took hold of Fella’s vibrating buttocks, smooched and spanked her with both hands simultaneously, as fans went wild in appreciation of the dancing moves.

Ghanaweb