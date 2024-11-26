2 hours ago

A young woman has sought help from an Accra-based radio station after receiving threats to have her naked video released.

Sharing her distressing experience on air, the woman, who described herself as a businesswoman active on social media platforms, recounted how she became a victim of blackmail.

According to her, she was approached online by a man under the guise of a business opportunity. The man proposed a meeting to discuss the details, and she agreed, hoping to benefit from the deal.

"I am a businesswoman, and I spend a lot of time on social media platforms," she explained. "One day, I was on TikTok when I had a chat with a lady who promised to support me financially to boost my business. She said she would send the money through someone I could meet in person. Later, I received a call from a man about a business proposal."

She continued: "When I eventually met the man at a hotel to discuss the details, it turned out that the ‘business’ involved him taking a video of me naked in exchange for GH¢2,000 cedis. I agreed to the deal, and he recorded the video. However, after the recording, he told me to leave, promising to send me the money later because the mobile network was not working properly.

"I waited for several days but did not receive the money. When I confronted him, he threatened to leak my naked video. That’s when I decided to report the matter to the police," she concluded.