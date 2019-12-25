1 hour ago

An unidentified female fan who joined Okyeame Kwame midway through his performance at Decemba2Rememba left the stage in exhilaration with the rapper’s dress.

The lady, assumed to be a great fan of Okyeame Kwame, had left the audience and mounted the stage for a dance with the musician who was then performing ‘Kwadonto’, but turned out to be rather erotic after wiggling her waist and twerking to the audience as though she were proving her mettle at the grand finale of a dance competition.

Gradually, she moved closer to the rapper, turned her back for him, burned down and positioned her behind beneath his abdomen. For a moment, his hands were on his head with a visibly ecstatic expression on the face.

Unlike Sarkodie and Obrafour who refused to be tempted by socialite Moesha Buduong’s heavy backside during their performance at ‘Pae Mu Ka @20’, an unassuming Okyeame Kwame requested for another round of racy dance which saw the fan gyrate to the live band music amid resounding cheers from patrons.

“I’m dead. My wife will divorce me,” he said on a lighter note. “Camera men, don’t record.”

Although the act had gone on for long, the lady would not exit the stage. She stayed for more and took off Okyeame Kwame’s shirt, leaving his singlet.

The shirt then became her prop as she kept waving it. To the surprise of patrons, including the female dancer, Okyeame Kwame went down and started a push up exercise – signifying his readiness for the ‘action’ the lady so deserves for undressing him.

After 17 moves, he chased the lady who upon foreseeing the danger ahead run for her life.

“Anka wobete,” he said. To wit, ‘I’d have shown you where power lies’.

Decemba2Rememba is a concert which has been organized by Citi FM for the past 13 years. Held on Christmas Eve, it has provided quality entertainment to patrons during the Yuletide and has thus been touted the ‘Official Christmas Party.’

This year’s edition came off at the Fantasy Dome and saw performances from Kofi Kinaata, Kuami Eugene, Krymi, Kelvyn Boy, Adina, Praye, DopeNation, KiDi, Tulenkey, OB Amponsah and Mmebusem.

