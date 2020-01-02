3 hours ago

Coach of moneybags Legon Cities Football Club, Goran Barjaktarevic says he plays every game to win ahead of facing Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League match day 2 encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Legon Cities will play as host to Kumasi Asante Kotoko in their first home game on Friday 3rd January 2020.

It will be the first game to be played on a Friday this season in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

The coach who was appointed just last week still think a lot is needed to be done but is confident they will beat Kotoko on Friday as he play every game hoping to win.

VIDEO BELOW:

