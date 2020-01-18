28 minutes ago

Legon Cities, the gift that keeps on giving to football have once again made a donation on their way to Dormaa for their match day 5 encounter in the Ghana Premier League against Aduana Stars.

Maybe Just maybe the football gods will have some mercy on them as they seek to get their first three points of the Ghana Premier League season.

The team made a stop over at Sunyani the Bono capital and made a donation to the kids of CILIA Orphanage as part of their corporate Social responsibility.

Cities will play against Aduana Stars who until their midweek loss against Techiman Eleven Wonders had won all their matches in the Premier League.

For Legon Cities they are still waiting for their first three points after three draws and a defeat.

