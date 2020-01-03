1 hour ago

Legon Cities Fc have been handed a timely boost ahead of their crunch home league fixture against Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium as winger Papadopoulos Panagiotis is fully fit for the clash.

The player has returned to training with his team mates and can feature If selected by the coach.

Yes I am very fit and recovering in every aspect of this training session and I'm well prepared for towards the game against Kotoko on Friday,'' the half-Greek told the LCFC TV.

''They are playing body like us and they preparing to meet us. As long as they are playing body with a bigger name does not mean we cannot score them.

''It is possible. In this world everything is possible and we will make. It's our home so we are going for the three points.'' he said.

VIDEO BELOW:

?s=20