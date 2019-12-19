4 hours ago

Liberty Professional new boy Mubarak Alhassan is anticipating a difficult season ahead of his side's league opener against Wa All Stars next week.

The former Corners Babies attacker joined the Dansoman based club a month ago after just one season at West African Football Academy.

Mubarak has so far been impressive in the Scientific soccer Lads preseason and is likely to be a regular feature for the club in the upcoming campaign.

Speaking after his side’s 1-0 win against Vision FC at the Nii Amoah Okramansah Park in Amrahia on Wednesday, the young attacker revealed how difficult preparations has been for him.

“We started preparation a month ago. Things were a bit slow. But moving on things started getting harder and harder. But we have taken cool", Mubarak said.

“We all know the season is getting closer. Our first game is against Wa All Stars. We drew against them in friendly game last week at their home.

“This time we will play at home. It will be very difficult game, but we are hoping Insha Allah we are going to beat them and have a great season”

Mubarak scored his first goal for the club last weekend in their 1-1 friendly draw with Wa All Stars.