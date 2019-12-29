32 minutes ago

Angry Hearts of fans are calling for the head of under fire coach Kim Grant following the team's one nil defeat at home to Berekum Chelsea.

The Phobians were consigned to a home defeat after a break away goal from Jonah Attuquaye in the 35th minute although his strike took a slight deflection.

Scores of angry fans could not move out of their seats after the final whistle with most of them blaming their coach for the team's limp display.

Hearts of Oak last Sunday lost to sworn enemies Asante Kotoko by two goal to one after taking the lead from the spot through Kofi Kordzi in the replay of the President's Cup game.

Since then, the future of Kim Grant has been shrouded in a lot of controversy as there was a lot of talk about him being asked to step aside for his assistant to take over before the commencement of the season.

Some angry fans waited outside the changing room to have a word with Kim Grant after the defeat while others openly expressed their displeasure.

One fan openly said "The GFA should ban their coach [Hearts of Oak] since he does not have the required coaching license so that they can be free"

While others also said that they have given him enough time to have turned over the fortunes of the club but he has so far proved incapable.

It remains to be seen the decision officials of the team will take as it is reported that he has been given a five game ultimatum but the big question is will he even stay to over see the remaining four games of the target given him as pressure from the supporters is reaching fever pitch.

