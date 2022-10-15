2 hours ago

A screengrab from the viral video showing the incident

24-year-old driver’s mate, Kofi Kakra has been electrocuted after climbing a high-tension at Galilea near Kasoa in the Ga south Municipality of the Greater Accra.

Eyewitnesses at the scene told Adom News they have no clue why he climbed the high-tension.

Efforts by the Weija Division Police and others to convince him to descend the tension yielded no results.

The deceased died at the spot after coming into contact with one of the power lines which sparked flames.

Meanwhile, the Asoafoakye of Galilea, Asoafoakye Namoale expressed shocked after seeing the man climbing the high-tension pole.