2 hours ago

David Sandan Abagna was voted the Player of the Match in Ghana's 3-1 win over Sudan in the 2022 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Black Galaxies midfielder key in Ghana's midfield in Thursday's game and dictated the Black Galaxies' play throughout the game.

Abagna proved to be handful for the Sudanese side as he was instrumental in Ghana's come-back after the team conceded in the 31st minute.

The 2nd deputy Black Galaxies skipper received a special plaque for his award from CAF at the end of the match.

VIDEO BELOW: