8 hours ago

Mark Agingre, wanted by police for allegedly killing eight people in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region—with a GH¢1 million bounty on his head—has broken his silence from his hiding place.

In a video interview shared on X on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, Agingre claimed he remained in Binduri, seeking refuge, and denied any involvement in the murders attributed to him.

He said he feared being killed if he stepped out, citing a lack of police presence in the community.

“They are framing me for these incidents, but I had nothing to do with them,” he stated. “Nobody can move out of Binduri even for five minutes without being shot.

The things they are tagging against me are untrue.”

The Ghana Police Service declared him wanted on November 8, 2025, over the alleged murder of a man, his wife, and three children on November 7, 2025, leaving another child in critical condition.

He is also suspected of killing an elderly man and two children on October 27, 2025, in Binduri, along with other possible targeted attacks.

Agingre attributed the accusations to ethnic tensions related to the Bawku conflict and said that police checkpoints in Binduri had been overrun by armed groups.

He denied reports linking him to an armed robbery in Garu, explaining that the journey would require passing through four hostile communities, making the claims implausible.

Tracing his troubles to 2023, he said his uncle, Tahiru Guma, was shot at home, and he narrowly survived an attempt on his life shortly after the funeral.

He added that community elders advised young men to leave to avoid further violence, but attacks continued.

Agingre also rejected claims by a military officer that he had been arrested three times and escaped. He said all his previous arrests were legal detentions, and he was released through the Bolgatanga High Court with the aid of a lawyer.

The suspect insists that anonymous social media accounts have been used to portray him as dangerous and lure him out of Binduri, while he maintains his innocence regarding all allegations.