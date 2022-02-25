5 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Mathew Anim-Cudjoe joined Scottish side DundeeUnited in the winter transfer window on a three year contract.

The youngster has so far been training with the club and is yet to make his debut for his new club despite being on the bench last month in a Premier League game against Celtic where he only made the bench.

18 year old Anim-Cudjoe underwent trials with German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in 2020 but the deal did not work.

The youngster says that there is some difference in how the game is played in Ghana and Scotland as it is much slower in Ghana compared to Scotland.

The former Asante Kotoko, Legon Cities youngster says he is ready for their away game this weekend against Aberdeen.

