10 hours ago

Ghana and FC Nordsjaelland center back Maxwell Woledzi was on target as his side defeated Belgium side Royal Antwerp 3-1 in a preseason friendly match.

FC Nordsjaelland defeated Royal Antwerp by 3-0 in their second game as part of matches to prepare for the coming season.

Maxwell Woledzi made sure of the results with a powerful header on the 69th minute after Ivorian youngster Mohammed Diomande had doubled the lead earlier via a spot-kick.

Ghanaian wonderkid Kamldeen who is being chased by a raft of clubs opened the scores for FC Nordsjaelland with a superb strike on the 30th minute of the game.

Other Ghanaian player also featured in the game with the likes of Francis Abu, Ibrahim Sadiq, Lasso Coulibaly and Clinton Antwi all playing a role in the game.

The youngster has appeared sixteen times for FC Nordsjaelland last seasom scoring once in competitive play.

Maxwell Woledzi's contract with FC Nordsjaelland runs out in the summer of 2023.

