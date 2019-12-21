2 hours ago

They have never hidden how strongly they feel about each other and their resolve to tie the knot from the public; neither have they failed to turn heads and make headlines with their performances on stage. The love birds are once again in the news having stolen a show with an erotic performance.

Rapper Medikal cemented how crazy he could go with his affection for girlfriend Fella Makafui as he hugged and grabbed her backside real hard during his performance at the Return of Kwaw Kese concert, held at Osu Oxford Street, Friday.

While performing ‘Omo Ada’, a song which features the Fella Makafui, the blond hair actress, joined her lover on stage with her body-grabbing peach dress.

She first twerked on Medikal who upon seeing him lied on the floor. The hook ‘my body is doing me something’ attracted a risqué dance from the actress as she was captured licking her lips, holding her breasts and gyrating simultaneously.

Then came the moment of grabbing! Medikal went behind Fella Makafui, turned her backside to the audience, took hold of it, smooched and spanked her with both hands simultaneously.

The two showbiz personalities have been dating for a little over a year. It first started as a mere speculation until new photos shared by rapper somewhat confirmed he was dating the actress.

Medikal shared the photos following reports that his two-year relationship with musician Deborah Vanessa (Sister Deborah) had ended.

Prior to the breakup, Medikal and Sister Deborah said contrary to perceptions that their relationship won’t last, they “are taking it long term.”

