2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo is in a rich vein of form as he continued his goal glut on Monday night as he helped Elfsborg come from behind to defeat Goteborg 3-1.

He has now scored eight goals for his side in the last ten matches this season for his side.

In Gothenburg, Gustav Svensson opened the scores for the home team Goteborg before ten minutes had been played.

Elfsborg came back stronger and who else but Ghanaian sensation Michael Baidoo pulled parity his fifth goal in the last four matches to make it 1-1 in the 22nd minute.

A quarter of an hour later, Alexander Bernhardsson made it 2-1 for the visitors.

In the second half, Marcus Berg picked up his second yellow card and had to see the red.

In added time, the final goal came from the away side Elfborg when Noah Söderberg scored to make it 3-1 for the Borås which makes it their fourth straight victory and Elfsborg have now overtaken IFK Göteborg in the table.

VIDEO BELOW: