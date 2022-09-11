5 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo grabbed a brace for his Swedish side Elfsborg in their 2-0 win over Sundsvall on Sunday afternoon.

The attacking midfielder has been in great form for his side and he scored all two goals that handed his side a vital away win.

It was a first-half blitz that started in the 4th minute as the Ghanaian midfielder converted first from the penalty spot.

He then rounded up the scoring with four minutes to end the first half as he fiercely struck home a knockdown to make it 2-0.

Baidoo has now scored six goals for his side in as many games this season.

VIDEOS BELOW: