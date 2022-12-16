2 hours ago

Former Ghana and Chelsea star Michael Essien has shared his opinion on players who are performing well at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The tournament has been very interesting with a lot of upsets as the likes of Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Morocco all recorded famous victories with the latter reaching the semi-finals for the first time.

Essien spoke to FIFA in a video posted on the world football governing body's Twitter handle with the Bison selecting his best players from the Mundial.

The former Chelsea star chose Argentine shot-stopper, Emiliano Martinez, as his goalkeeper of the competition while Raphael Varane was his best defender.

English youngster Jude Bellingham was the midfielder of the competition while the most skilled player undoubtedly went to the Argentine maestro Lionel Messi.

The FIFA World Cup will come to a close on Sunday 18th November as Argentina faces France as the two countries bid to make it three world cup titles.

VIDEO BELOW: