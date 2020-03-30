41 minutes ago

A video of a young man paying dearly for refusing to adhere to the directives of the president to remain indoors has emerged barely hours after the commencement of the lockdown.

The young man in a casual apparel appears not to have only flouted the lockdown directives to warrant the punishment meted out to him; he displayed bravely by allegedly filming the military who were questioning some people who had come out of their homes.

“You’re videoing me so that you’ll post it. Then my girlfriend will see and say I’m wicked,” the officer was heard saying as he asked the young man to stand in the sun.

But that was not all. For proving to be recalcitrant, the ‘good old’ ‘adanko m’aso ye den’ punishment meted out to ‘stubborn’ students and pupils was applied as he was asked to squat continuously.

“Your girlfriend will see you,” the officer said as the offender carried out the exercise.

The incident is said to have occurred in Kasoa, Monday.

Some parts of the country have entered a two-week partial lockdown as ordered by the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of the drastic measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The lockdown affects areas where significant numbers of virus infections have been recorded. Some parts of the nation’s capital Accra as well as Ashanti regional capital Kumasi, Kasoa and Tema are hit with the 14-day restriction on movements.

At a press briefing in Accra, Sunday, DCOP Dr. Sayibu Gariba, Director of National Operations indicated that the service was poised to ensure compliance of the orders and would need maximum cooperation from the populace.

He, however, emphasized that the security agency does not intend to terrorize the citizenry. According to him, it is not a combat operation but humanitarian.

“It is a humanitarian operation; not a war. We're not going to intimidate anybody, we're going to support to achieve the overall objective of the president of Ghana,” he said.

Watch how the military punished the civilian below:

Source: Ghanaweb