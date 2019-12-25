1 hour ago

It was a night for musical performances hence his appearance on stage at this year’s Decemba2Rememba was a surprise to many.

Although there have been several criticisms leveled against him since he began his acting career as ‘Jesus’, Mmebusem appears not to have any intention of calling it quits as he did a live performance.

In his usual apparel, Mmebusem preached about salvation through a short drama. With his unique voice and ability to memorize Bible verses, the actor fascinated the audience.

Justice Hymns as the actor is known in real life, gained popularity this year after a video of him playing the role of Jesus while dressed in a white robe and wearing a wig, went viral.

Many pastors, including of Brain Jones Outreach Ministries, have cautioned him to desist from ‘mocking’ Jesus.

Reacting to the concerns, Mmebusem in a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz suggested that he was not mocking God and the Christian faith but was using a unique way to spread the word of God.

“I don’t care about the criticisms because they are condemning things they have no idea of. I just want to tell them to be focused on their work and stop fighting for God.

“This is my way of spreading the Gospel and no one can stop me from doing my work. Jesus Christ has not asked for fighters so they should concentrate on their work as servants of God,” he stated.

“What I’m doing now is not something new because my fans who followed my works during my Kumawood days will attest that using scriptures has been my style but fortunately, I’m getting more attention now because of social media.

“I always say I was born to preach through entertainment because I can see Satan is using entertainment to win souls so with that same platform and means, I want to reach out to the masses about the word of God.

“I am not going to stop what I think is right unless God stops me Himself. If what I do is from God, it will stand and no man can collapse it. We are all working for God’s kingdom but with different approaches so they should wish me well,” Mmebusem added.

Decemba2Rememba is a concert which has been organized by Citi FM for the past 13 years. Held on Christmas Eve, it has provided quality entertainment to patrons during the Yuletide and has thus been touted the ‘Official Christmas Party.’

This year’s edition came off at the Fantasy Dome and saw performances from Okyeame Kwame, Kofi Kinaata, Kuami Eugene, Krymi, Kelvyn Boy, Adina, Praye, DopeNation, KiDi, Tulenkey and OB Amponsah.

Ghanaweb