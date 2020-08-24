35 minutes ago

Ghana's Kudus Mohammed is adapting to his new surroundings at new club Ajax Amsterdam after playing in two pre-season friendlies matches.

The midfielder made his debut in a friendly game on Tuesday against AC Wolfsberger after coming from the bench before playing against Red Bull Salzburg on Saturday.

In an interview with Ajax TV, the midfielder disclosed how Andre Onana and other African players have helped him adapt.

“I try to adapt as best I can and that goes well. Of course I have a connection with African boys more quickly.

“I was already in contact with André before I signed here. I had known him for a long time, so there was a good relationship of course, says the midfielder, who gets along well with everyone", the 19-year old said in an interview.

He added, “With the team and the staff. I get a lot of help from them, on the field and next to it. The transition is going well. I still have to learn more and improve things, but the adjustment is going well. I'll keep going like this".

Mohammed Kudus and Lassina Traore spoke to Ajax TV about life at his club, his favorite position, celebrity crush, role model and more.

