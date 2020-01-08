25 minutes ago

Osebo, the baby daddy of broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah, just made it rain on controversial socialite and actress Akuapem Poloo.

The CEO of Zara Shop invited Akuapem Poloo to his store on Wednesday, January 8, just to spray money on her.

According to Osebo, the money was given to him by his brother who is ‘madly’ in love with Akuapem Poloo.

He said his brother admires Akuapem Polo so much that he gave him the money to give to Poloo to purchase new school bag for his son.

And instead of handing the cash over to Poloo, he decided to spray it on her butt while she twerks.

“My little brother asked me to shower this cash on her,” he said. “…because he admires Akuapem Poloo’s beauty so much. He said Poloo should buy new school bag with the money for her son.”

Akuapem Poloo, who seemed surprised, reacted by saying her ‘sexy waist’ is doing the magic, taking her places. She added that her fashion sense plays a role as well.

“You see, I always say that my cute sexy waist is taking me places. Osebo loves my dressing, that’s why he expressed his love for my dressing in his last interview.

“And his brother also loves me. That’s why he gave me all this money,” she said.

Watch the full video below.