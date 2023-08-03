1 hour ago

The newly appointed Technical Director of Hearts of Oak, Rene Hiddink, made his first appearance at the Pobiman Training Sports Complex on August 1, 2023, to meet the players on the opening day of pre-season.

Hiddink, a former Dutch footballer, was recently appointed along with Sebastian Barnes as the head of scouts on July 31. His presence brought excitement and anticipation among both the players and the fans.

In a video shared on the club's official YouTube channel, Hiddink was seen warmly greeting the players, shaking hands, and exchanging pleasantries with them.

The club also announced other key appointments to strengthen the team's support staff. Jerry Adjei Asare will take charge as the new goalkeeper's trainer, ensuring that the goalkeepers receive specialized coaching. Carlos Klu will serve as the welfare officer, responsible for the players' well-being and overall morale.

In a significant step towards promoting women's football, Mercy Tagoe has been appointed as the head of the female team, demonstrating Hearts of Oak's commitment to the development of women's soccer.

The players who reported for the first day of pre-season training included notable names such as Eric Esso, Enoch Asubonteng, Kojo Obeng Junior, Richard Attah, Hamza Issah, Richmond Ayi, and Issah Kuka, among others.

Under the guidance of fitness coach Jordan Daitey, the players were taken through their drills and fitness exercises, an essential part of preparing them for the upcoming season.

With the arrival of Hiddink and the other support staff, Hearts of Oak looks forward to a promising season ahead, with the hope of achieving success and progress on both the men's and women's teams.

VIDEO BELOW: