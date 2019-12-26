2 hours ago

New Wafa head coach Dr. Prosper Nettey Ogum has been waxing lyrical about the quality on offer in his squad after just some three days of training.

The Sogakope based side announced the former Dwarfs, Karela coach as their boss on boxing day and in his first interview granted to the club he says he expects a lot from his squad.

He takes over the club's first team for the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season which starts this weekend.

He will lead the team on Sunday when they travel to Tarkwa to face Karela United FC.

''My expectations are very high because I have had the opportunity to watch the team train yesterday [Tuesday] and then this morning [Wednesday], and the quality of the players is just amazing. I can't describe it,'' Ogum said in his first interview.

''I mean, they are technically good, tactically very disciplined. And if you look at the aggression, their confidence, you see that it's up to a level that everywhere in the world when we go to soccer institutions or academies, you can compare to.

''The management and the coaches would have to be commended for a good job done.

''We can match every team in Ghana here so if we are able to work on the psychology of the players before training, and before competitions I think that will bring the difference between us and the rest.''

