Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has sympathized with the family of beleaguered Hatayspor and Ghana winger Christian Atsu who is missing after an earthquake struck Turkey this week.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with his former side Bournemouth, the Englishman wished for a positive outcome.

"I can't imagine how his family are feeling, but from the bottom of our hearts, we wish him well and hope for a positive ending."

On Tuesday 7th February 2023, news emanated from Turkey that the Ghanaian has been found alive after barely 26 hours under the earthquake rubble and had been sent to the hospital for treatment.

But on Wednesday, his club Hatayaspor performed a sharp u-turn claiming that Atsu has still not been found and the reports of finding him were a mistaken identity.

Christian Atsu's situation is becoming increasingly concerning at the moment as club officials have released new information regarding his whereabouts.

Meanwhile the Hatayspor club doctor, Gurbey Kahveci revealed on Wednesday that the Ghanaian has not been found and it was a case of mistaken identity.

“When we heard the news that he was taken to Dortyol Hospital, we especially went and looked but he was not there. At the moment, we accept that the sporting director, Savut Taner, and Christian Atsu were not found unfortunately.”

Atsu's family home in Ogbojo in Accra has been filled with sorrow and sadness as ace Sports journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah visited the player's home on Wednesday.

